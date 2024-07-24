Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.13 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 24, 2024, is 30.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.13 °C and 36.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.27 °C and 38.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.13 °C and 36.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 81.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 25, 2024
|32.78 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|33.29 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|33.53 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|32.57 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|33.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 30, 2024
|31.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|29.33 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.35 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.73 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.05 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.71 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.61 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.73 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.14 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
