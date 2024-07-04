Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.4 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 5, 2024 28.32 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 22.09 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 24.47 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 26.4 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 27.44 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 28.43 °C Scattered clouds July 11, 2024 29.97 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.14 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.96 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.06 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.33 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.02 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 4, 2024, is 29.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.4 °C and 34.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.82 °C and 32.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 110.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

