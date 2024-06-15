 Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.95 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.95 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 15, 2024, is 24.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.95 °C and 30.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:43 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 31.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 95.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 16, 2024 26.46 °C Light rain
June 17, 2024 27.87 °C Light rain
June 18, 2024 27.91 °C Light rain
June 19, 2024 27.57 °C Light rain
June 20, 2024 26.24 °C Light rain
June 21, 2024 21.61 °C Light rain
June 22, 2024 27.1 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.8 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 38.31 °C Few clouds
Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 28.29 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 35.82 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Srinagar weather update on June 15, 2024
Srinagar weather update on June 15, 2024

News / Cities / Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.95 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
