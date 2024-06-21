Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.36 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 22, 2024 23.96 °C Overcast clouds June 23, 2024 26.85 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 27.81 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 28.81 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 29.71 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 31.07 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 28.47 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.05 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 21, 2024, is 22.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.36 °C and 25.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.58 °C and 28.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 96.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.