Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.08 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
Jun 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 22, 2024, is 22.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.08 °C and 26.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.46 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 97.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.46 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 97.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 23, 2024
|26.82 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|27.42 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|28.2 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|30.18 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|31.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 28, 2024
|31.83 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|30.48 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.94 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|40.73 °C
|Scattered clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy