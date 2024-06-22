Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.08 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 23, 2024 26.82 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 27.42 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 28.2 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 30.18 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 31.17 °C Sky is clear June 28, 2024 31.83 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 30.48 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.94 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.99 °C Light rain Chennai 34.12 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.94 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.57 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.29 °C Light rain Delhi 40.73 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 22, 2024, is 22.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.08 °C and 26.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.46 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 97.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

