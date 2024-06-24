Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.03 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 24, 2024, is 25.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.03 °C and 30.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.68 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 111.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 25, 2024
|28.46 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|29.87 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|31.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 28, 2024
|31.79 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|31.05 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|29.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|30.41 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.72 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.76 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.82 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|31.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.18 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
