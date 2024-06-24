 Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.03 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.03 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 24, 2024, is 25.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.03 °C and 30.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.68 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 111.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 25, 2024 28.46 °C Light rain
June 26, 2024 29.87 °C Sky is clear
June 27, 2024 31.58 °C Sky is clear
June 28, 2024 31.79 °C Light rain
June 29, 2024 31.05 °C Light rain
June 30, 2024 29.54 °C Light rain
July 1, 2024 30.41 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.76 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 31.38 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Srinagar weather update on June 24, 2024
Srinagar weather update on June 24, 2024

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.03 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024
