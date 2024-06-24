Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.03 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 28.46 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 29.87 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 31.58 °C Sky is clear June 28, 2024 31.79 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 31.05 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 29.54 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 30.41 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 33.76 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 31.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 24, 2024, is 25.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.03 °C and 30.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.68 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 111.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024

