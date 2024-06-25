Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.13 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 26, 2024 28.39 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 30.39 °C Sky is clear June 28, 2024 31.33 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 31.45 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 30.12 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 29.85 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 30.49 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.19 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.83 °C Light rain Chennai 33.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.49 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.77 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 25, 2024, is 26.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.13 °C and 31.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.0 °C and 32.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 117.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.