Staff nurse among two found infected in Panchkula

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:41 IST

Two persons, including a staff nurse and a merchant navy official, tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Wednesday, taking the district count to 99.

The nurse, aged 27, who works at the civil hospital in Sector 6, is a resident of Sector 2, Majri Chowk. According to health officials, she had come in contact with an infected relative.

The other patient, aged 40, lives in Sector 20. While his two previous reports had returned negative results, he got tested again before reporting for work and was found positive.

Of the 99 confirmed cases in the district, 50 have recovered, leaving 49 active cases.

14-day quarantine must for visitors

In the wake of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Panchkula, the deputy commissioner has made 14-day home quarantine mandatory for any visitors staying here for over 24 hours.

Besides, those staying back for over 72 hours also need to register themselves on www.saralharyana.gov.in. Government employees attending office in the district are exempted.

RWAs and NGOs have been asked to proactively report outsiders at 1950 if they have not registered themselves. Violators will be quarantined by the district authorities.

Admn mulling shifting of gynae OPD

Meanwhile, the health authorities are considering shifting the gynaecology OPD and labour room at the civil hospital to the polytechnic in Sector 26. However, residents, through Twitter, have recommended that these be shifted to either the health centre in Sector 16 or the dispensary in Sector 12. The Sector 12 dispensary is being used as the AYUSH department’s office, which residents have suggested be shifted to the AYUSH office in Sector 3.