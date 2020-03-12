‘Stagnant water at Kharghar poses health hazard’

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:54 IST

The residents from Kharghar sector 13 have complained about stagnant water at Shilp Chowk for more than 15 days.

They fear that this may lead to the outbreak of waterborne diseases.

Shilp Chowk is one of the key landmarks in Kharghar which, till now, has been maintained well by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco).

However, for the last 15 days, the residents have complained about stagnant water which has not been attended yet.

Sanjay Pudale, executive engineer, Cidco, Kharghar, said, “We have received a complaint about the stagnant water. The area would be cleaned in a day or two. It [the problem] was not attended because of Holi but it will be cleaned now. The residents need not fear any outbreak as we will take care of the same and clean the area.”

Satish Rane, 40, a Kharghar resident, said, “We are already scared because of coronavirus and amid this, the civic body is not maintaining hygiene in areas. The least we can do is maintain basic cleanliness. The stagnant water may lead to the outbreak of diseases such as dengue and malaria.”

“We are aware that the officials were busy during the festival, but now that the festival is over, the work should be done on a priority,” said Rane.

The residents complaint that off late, the developing agency has failed in cleaning Shilp Chowk and surrounding area.

“It happened earlier as well but the complaint was addressed immediately,” said Rajesh Khanavkar, 40, a Kharghar resident.

The Cidco official said, “We ensure to keep the node clean and attend the complaints if any. We understand the concern of people and we want to assure them that regular spraying and fumigation is being done to ensure there is no outbreak of any disease.”