Standing committee approves Rs 20 cr for Krantiveer Lahuji Valsad Salve memorial in Sangamwadi

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:01 IST

PUNE The standing committee on Wednesday approved the proposal for land acquiring and building the memorial for Krantiveer Lahuji Valsad Salve Memorial in Sangamwadi.

The project was pending for over five years now and finally, the committee has approved Rs 20 crore for the same.

The memorial will come up at Sangamwadi for which 22 thousand square feet of land has been reserved. Lahuji Raghoji Salve was an activist and social reformer from Purander, Maharashtra.