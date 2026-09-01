Nashik, Udmal, a remote village in Nashik district, is on its way to becoming Maharashtra's first 'Dark Sky Community' village for protecting the night sky and preventing light pollution, making the facility ideal for astronomy enthusiasts. Stargazer's dream guides Udmal towards becoming Maharashtra's first 'dark sky' village

At the heart of this journey is 22‑year‑old Vipul Khiradi, a local student whose passion for stargazing sparked a movement to put the tribal‑dominated village on the world astro‑tourism map.

Khiradi began as a lone observer of the night sky some years back, but soon took his vision door to door, convincing skeptical villagers that protecting their pristine skies could bring both pride and opportunity.

His persistence transformed hesitation into enthusiasm among villagers, laying the groundwork for a project now backed by the district administration.

Udmal is now on the road to becoming the 'Dark Sky Community' village to be certified by DarkSky International, a US-based nonprofit organisation working to restore the nighttime environment.

Khirad's efforts have turned Udmal's night sky into a symbol of community pride and scientific possibility.

For students, the village's naturally clear and dark skies offer an ideal setting to study astronomy, explore space research, and develop a scientific outlook.

District Collector Ayush Prasad, who also serves as member secretary of the District Planning Committee, has granted administrative approval for ₹42.14 lakh under the Tribal Sub‑Plan 2026‑27. The funds will support night sky quality assessments, responsible lighting, awareness drives, and training of local youth, according to officials.

The Udmal Gram Sabha has already passed a resolution under the PESA Act to conserve dark skies and adopt responsible and eco-friendly outdoor lighting practices. The initiative aligns with the fundamental duty of fostering scientific temper and curiosity among young people, they said.

Beyond science, astro‑tourism is envisioned as a pillar of sustainable livelihood. By drawing visitors eager to witness unobstructed views of the sky, Udmal hopes to preserve its natural heritage while creating new economic avenues, according to officials.

Udmal is one of 11 sites identified by the state government for potential International Dark Sky designation, alongside places like Kaas Plateau, Lonar Lake and Toranmal.

"This initiative is in line with the Maharashra government's proposed 'State Dark Sky Policy' and it is believed that Nashik district will play a leading role in the state in the field of night sky conservation," Collector Ayush Prasad said.

A dark sky community is a legally organised town, city, or municipality that actively protects the night sky from light pollution.

It enforces strict outdoor lighting rules requiring fully shielded fixtures that point light downward rather than up into the sky. It limits the brightness of streetlights and commercial signs, often favouring warmer colour temperatures. All these measures restore clear, unobstructed views of stars and the Milky Way.

It prevents disruption to the natural nocturnal behaviour of animals and migrating birds. It also reduces glare and excessive artificial light at night, which supports healthier sleep patterns. It lowers electricity use and carbon footprints by using efficient, targeted outdoor lighting.

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