State Congress chief meets CM to discuss department issues

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:33 IST

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to discuss the issues related to the departments held by the Congress ministers. “The Congress has already discussed various issues with the CM and have requested him to discuss the issues faced by the departments held by them. We had requested him to give equal importance to the Congress in decision making. The things are improving after our meeting with the CM last month,” said a Congress leader. The leader said that a coordination meeting between the three parties is expected to be held soon.