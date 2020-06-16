e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / State owes fund-starved Punjabi University ₹76 crore

State owes fund-starved Punjabi University ₹76 crore

Amid the fund crunch, the university has failed to release salaries and pensions to its 5,800-odd present and former staffers for the month of May

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 20:23 IST
Navrajdeep Singh
Navrajdeep Singh
The pending dues include ₹46 crore related to postmatric scholarship for scheduled caste students, ₹21 crore for the varsity’s constituent colleges and ₹9 crore of the monthly grant.
The pending dues include ₹46 crore related to postmatric scholarship for scheduled caste students, ₹21 crore for the varsity’s constituent colleges and ₹9 crore of the monthly grant.
         

The Punjab government has failed to clear ₹76 crore dues owed to Punjabi University, Patiala, which is toiling hard to meet its committed expenses.

The pending dues include ₹46 crore related to postmatric scholarship for scheduled caste (SC) students, ₹21 crore for the varsity’s constituent colleges and ₹9 crore of the monthly grant.

Amid the fund crunch, the university has failed to release salaries and pensions to its 5,800-odd present and former staffers for the month of May.

Registrar Manjit Singh Nijjar says the university has again pressed upon social welfare and higher education departments for clearing the postmatric scholarship and constituent colleges funds at the earliest.

“The social welfare department has audited records of SC students a number of times, but still the funds have not been cleared. We can only request the government for early disbursal,” he says, adding that the university is hopeful of receiving the monthly grant of ₹9 crore by the end of this week.

The monthly salary budget of the university is pegged at ₹33 crore. However, the varsity’s fiscal health is not in a good shape. As per budgetary proposals for this fiscal, the varsity expects an income of ₹380 crore, while the expenditure is pegged at ₹676 crore, leaving a massive ₹296-crore deficit.

Meanwhile, the government has added to its miseries, as not a single penny of ₹46 crore funds under the postmatric scholarship scheme has been paid since 2015. This includes funds meant for its neighbourhood campuses and regional centres as well.

Earlier, the inordinate delay was due to faulty records sent by various departments and regional centres. Even as an audit cleared the discrepancies in 2018, the funds are still awaited.

Vice-chancellor BS Ghuman, on his part, says the university officials are working round the clock to arrange funds for monthly expenses.

Despite repeated attempts, minister for social justice, empowerment and minorities Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Kirpa Shankar Saroj, additional chief secretary of the department, could not be reached for comment on postmatric scholarship scheme dues.

top news
India blames China for violent face-off in eastern Ladakh, says PLA tried to change status quo
India blames China for violent face-off in eastern Ladakh, says PLA tried to change status quo
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In