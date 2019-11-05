State TT ch’ship: Thane girls defeats Nagpur to lift cadet title

cities

PUNE In a see-saw battle, it was Thane who emerged champions, defeating Nagpur 3-2 in the 50th inter district and 81st Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship, at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Tuesday.

Thane and Nagpur, who had entered the final with easy 3-0 wins in the semifinals over Nashik and Mumbai Suburban, respectively, fought bravely till the fifth match of the contest, where Kavya Bhatt ousted Ikshika Umate 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9, to secure trophy for Thane.

For Thane, it was an easy start as Riana Bhoota scored a 11-6, 11-8, 11-2 victory over Ikshika Umate. In the second singles contest, Nagpur’s Jennifer Varghese delivered an impressive performance to oust Kavya Bhatt, 11-8, 11-2, 11-8.

In the doubles, Kavya Bhatt and Rutuja Chinchansure gave a 2-1 lead to Thane, as they got the better of Ikshika Umate and Jennifer Varghese 11-4, 6-11, 11-5, 11-9.

Nagpur again forced a comeback as seasoned campaigner Jennifer Varghese defeated Riana Bhoota 11-6, 11-6, 11-4. Bhoota who had comfortably secured victory in the first contest surrendered meekly against the experienced Varghese.

With the contest locked at 2-2, Kavya Bhatt played like a true champion and outplayed Ikshika Umate 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9.

Results

Cadet Girls: Finals: Thane beat Nagpur 3-2 (Riana Bhoota bt Ikshika Umate 11-6, 11-8, 11-2; Kavya Bhatt lost to Jennifer Varghese 8-11, 2-11, 8-11; Doubles: Kavya Bhatt and Rutuja Chinchansure bt Ikshika Umate and Jennifer Varghese 11-4, 6-11, 11-5, 11-9; Riana Bhoota lost to Jennifer Varghese 6-11, 6-11, 4-11; Kavya Bhatt bt Ikshika Umate 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9)

Semifinals: Nagpur bt Mumbai Suburban 3-0 (Jennifer Varghese (Ngp) bt Mrinalini Singh (Msd) 11-2, 11-3, 11-3; Ikshika Umate (Ngp) bt Ananya Rai (Msd) 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9; Jennifer Varghese and Ikshika Umate (Ngp) bt Mrinalini Singh and Urvi Churi (Msd) 11-9, 11-5, 11-7

Thane bt Nashik 3-0 (Riana Bhoota (Thn) bt Janhavi Kalsekar (Nsk) 11-3, 11-4, 11-3; Kavya Bhatt (Thn) bt Ananya Phadke (Nsk) 11-7, 11-9, 11-6; Kavya Bhatt and Rutuja Chinchansure (Thn) bt Janhavi Kalsekar and Ananya Phadke (Nsk) 11-5,11-7, 11-6.