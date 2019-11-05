e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

State TT ch’ship: Thane girls defeats Nagpur to lift cadet title

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

puneletters@htlive.com

PUNE In a see-saw battle, it was Thane who emerged champions, defeating Nagpur 3-2 in the 50th inter district and 81st Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship, at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Tuesday.

Thane and Nagpur, who had entered the final with easy 3-0 wins in the semifinals over Nashik and Mumbai Suburban, respectively, fought bravely till the fifth match of the contest, where Kavya Bhatt ousted Ikshika Umate 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9, to secure trophy for Thane.

For Thane, it was an easy start as Riana Bhoota scored a 11-6, 11-8, 11-2 victory over Ikshika Umate. In the second singles contest, Nagpur’s Jennifer Varghese delivered an impressive performance to oust Kavya Bhatt, 11-8, 11-2, 11-8.

In the doubles, Kavya Bhatt and Rutuja Chinchansure gave a 2-1 lead to Thane, as they got the better of Ikshika Umate and Jennifer Varghese 11-4, 6-11, 11-5, 11-9.

Nagpur again forced a comeback as seasoned campaigner Jennifer Varghese defeated Riana Bhoota 11-6, 11-6, 11-4. Bhoota who had comfortably secured victory in the first contest surrendered meekly against the experienced Varghese.

With the contest locked at 2-2, Kavya Bhatt played like a true champion and outplayed Ikshika Umate 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9.

Results

Cadet Girls: Finals: Thane beat Nagpur 3-2 (Riana Bhoota bt Ikshika Umate 11-6, 11-8, 11-2; Kavya Bhatt lost to Jennifer Varghese 8-11, 2-11, 8-11; Doubles: Kavya Bhatt and Rutuja Chinchansure bt Ikshika Umate and Jennifer Varghese 11-4, 6-11, 11-5, 11-9; Riana Bhoota lost to Jennifer Varghese 6-11, 6-11, 4-11; Kavya Bhatt bt Ikshika Umate 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9)

Semifinals: Nagpur bt Mumbai Suburban 3-0 (Jennifer Varghese (Ngp) bt Mrinalini Singh (Msd) 11-2, 11-3, 11-3; Ikshika Umate (Ngp) bt Ananya Rai (Msd) 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9; Jennifer Varghese and Ikshika Umate (Ngp) bt Mrinalini Singh and Urvi Churi (Msd) 11-9, 11-5, 11-7

Thane bt Nashik 3-0 (Riana Bhoota (Thn) bt Janhavi Kalsekar (Nsk) 11-3, 11-4, 11-3; Kavya Bhatt (Thn) bt Ananya Phadke (Nsk) 11-7, 11-9, 11-6; Kavya Bhatt and Rutuja Chinchansure (Thn) bt Janhavi Kalsekar and Ananya Phadke (Nsk) 11-5,11-7, 11-6.

top news
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Hq
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Hq
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities