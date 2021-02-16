State-level committee to probe death of ASI who died after Covid-19 vaccination
- The government claimed that the concerned department had administered the same batch of Covishield vaccine to nine others who are in good health.
Chhattisgarh government said that a state-level committee will probe the death of an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) who died two days after he was administered a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Raipur, a press release issued by the state government stated on Monday.
“The 34-year-old ASI, who died on February 14, was administered the vaccine on February 12 and was subsequently sent to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain. Later, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead. The body was sent for the postmortem and the result is awaited,” said a press release.
The government claimed that the concerned department had administered Covishield vaccine of batch number 4120Z016 and the same vaccine vial was administered to nine others who are in good health.
The release stated that Dr Nirmal Verma, chairman, state-level AEFI committee and department head at Community Medicine Department of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, said that the matter came to the notice of the committee and after discussion in the meeting information has been sought.
“Only after a detailed analysis of this report will the actual cause of death be ascertained. The postmortem, in this case, will be done by a team of doctors and then a report will be furnished,” said the release.
The state-level committee consists of specialist doctors and other members and will investigate every adversarial event after the vaccination.
