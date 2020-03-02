Steno accuses woman DCP of harassment, probe ordered

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:58 IST

LUCKNOW Commissioner of police (CP) Sujeet Pandey, on Monday, ordered a probe into the matter wherein a male steno of deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Charu Nigam, accused her of harassment.

Stenographer Rajendra Sharma had allegedly fainted following a meeting with the DCP on Monday morning. He was admitted to the Balrampur Hospital. However, barring some blood pressure related issues, doctors declared him fit after conducting a few tests.

Sharma claimed that the DCP scolded and verbally abused him, as a result to which he became nervous, felt chest pain and fainted.

Nigam said, “I have talked to the doctor and Sharma is doing well. I have inquired about some work and a corruption complaint against him. I have not used any foul words. All the allegations are baseless.”

Meanwhile, the staff in the same office confirmed that Sharma had not been keeping well.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Navin Arora said, “The commissioner of police has assigned a probe. I will talk to officials and submit the report within 48 hours.”