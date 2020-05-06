Ludhiana STF seizes 1.6kg heroin, ₹17.5 lakh in drug money, two arrested

cities

Updated: May 06, 2020 03:17 IST

The Ludhiana branch of special task force (STF) recovered 1.6kg heroin, 150gm smack and Rs 17.5 lakh in drug money from two men on Monday.

The duo was identified as Amit Sharma, 37, of Simran Enclave, Chuharpur Road and his relative, Rajan Kumar, 36, of Kunj Vihar, Jassiyan Road. Amit’s wife, who is also involved in drug peddling, is at large.

Sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, in-charge at STF, Ludhiana, said they stopped the accused Maruti Suzuki Creta for checking on Chuharpur Road following a tip off.

On searching the vehicle, 1.3kg heroin was recovered from the dashboard. Later, STF recovered 150gm smack and Rs 6.6 lakh drug money from Amit’s house and 320gm heroin and Rs 10.9 lakh drug money from Rajan’s house.

The sub-inspector said both accused were already facing trial in various drug peddling cases. “Amit is a driver and Rajan works as a labourer in a factory. They are relatives of another drug peddler Birju, whose family members are also into drug peddling,” the cop said.

“Amit’s wife used to procure the heroin, and he and Rajan would further sell it among addicts and other peddlers. We are working to arrest her to establish their source even during the curfew,” he added.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the STF station in Mohali.