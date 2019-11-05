e-paper
STF seizes liquor worth ₹40 lakh, one arrested

  Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday claimed to have busted an inter-state liquor smuggling racket, after the arrest of a Haryana resident in Lucknow’s Para area. They also seized a truck laden with country-made liquor worth ₹40 lakh.

STF officials said the liquor was meant to be delivered to a smuggler in Kushinagar district and further probe was on.

The arrested accused was identified as Praveen Singh of Hisar. The truck was intercepted near the toll plaza on Agra-Lucknow expressway, said Rajeev Narain Mishra, SP, STF, Lucknow.

Mishra said 3,600 quarter bottles of country-made liquor, some cash and a mobile phone were seized from the accused. The STF were trying to trace the Kushinagar person to whom the consignment was meant to be delivered.

The involvement of some more people surfaced on the basis of extracted from the accused, he added.

 

