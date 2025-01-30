Menu Explore
Still headed for Maha Kumbh? Has the recent stampede made devotees change their plans?

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jan 30, 2025 12:18 PM IST

Has the recent stampede-like situation at the Sangam in Prayagraj deterred devotees’ spirits? We find out

Binu Yadav
Binu Yadav

Binu Yadav, homemaker

“Accidents can happen anywhere. Also, it’s the Maha Kumbh, and it happens after many years. There’s no guarantee that we will even be alive for the next Kumbh. So, my husband and I are definitely going on our planned dates.”

Dheeraj Kant Kaushal
Dheeraj Kant Kaushal

Dheeraj Kant Kaushal, event manager

“If the administration advises us to avoid it, then we will reschedule our plan. And as soon as things are under control, we would travel. The good thing is that it’s on till February 26, so we have time.”

Sarita Singh
Sarita Singh

Sarita Singh, folk dancer

“I have been there once, but it was just for a day. I will be going again, this time with my family. The fear is definitely there, but we should also consider how quickly things were brought under control.”

Savita Kanaujia
Savita Kanaujia

Savita Kanaujia, homemaker

“As a devotee, I will be going to the Maha Kumbh, but I feel we need to plan better. I have a few acquaintances in Prayagraj, and we are in touch. So, when we reach there, they would be guiding us.”

Jitendra Singh and Jyoti
Jitendra Singh and Jyoti

Jitendra Singh, businessman

“My wife, Jyoti and I never been to the Kumbh. This is the first time we planned for it. We know it will be very crowded but we are prepared for it. It won’t deter our plan.”

