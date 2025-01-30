Still headed for Maha Kumbh? Has the recent stampede made devotees change their plans?

Binu Yadav

Binu Yadav, homemaker

“Accidents can happen anywhere. Also, it’s the Maha Kumbh, and it happens after many years. There’s no guarantee that we will even be alive for the next Kumbh. So, my husband and I are definitely going on our planned dates.”

Dheeraj Kant Kaushal, event manager

“If the administration advises us to avoid it, then we will reschedule our plan. And as soon as things are under control, we would travel. The good thing is that it’s on till February 26, so we have time.”

Sarita Singh, folk dancer

“I have been there once, but it was just for a day. I will be going again, this time with my family. The fear is definitely there, but we should also consider how quickly things were brought under control.”

Savita Kanaujia, homemaker

“As a devotee, I will be going to the Maha Kumbh, but I feel we need to plan better. I have a few acquaintances in Prayagraj, and we are in touch. So, when we reach there, they would be guiding us.”

Jitendra Singh, businessman

“My wife, Jyoti and I never been to the Kumbh. This is the first time we planned for it. We know it will be very crowded but we are prepared for it. It won’t deter our plan.”