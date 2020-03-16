‘Stockpiling, black marketing masks, sanitisers will be punished’

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:45 IST

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said strict action will be taken against those found to be stockpiling on masks, hand washes and sanitisers and selling them at prohibitive prices in the black market. The demand for these items has been soaring since the novel coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak.

Dushyant, who was in Sirsa, said, the state government had directed all district food and supply officers (DFSO) to check medical stores for availability of masks, hand washes and hand sanitisers: “Sellers are not permitted to hoard these items in order to sell them in the black market. DFSOs will check all the medical stores in Haryana and take strict action against those found to be selling masks, hand wash and hand sanitisers at inflated prices.”

Chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora said in case of a Covid-19 outbreak, private hospitals can be acquired and patients will be treated there at the prices applicable at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Arora also spoke to officials concerned through videoconferencing and directed them to close all cinema halls, gymnasiums and government and private schools in Hisar and Sirsa till March 31. She also said that swimming pools, coaching centres and night clubs in the districts should be shut down.

She warned sellers against selling products essential for the prevention of Covid-19 at higher rates.

“In case of a shortage of doctors and nurses, the services of retired doctors and nurses can be availed. A daily training programme for all government and non-government health workers should be organised where awareness should be raised about the methods of preventing the virus,” Arora said.

Roadways buses sanitised in Hisar

Haryana Roadways buses are being disinfected to prevent the virus from spreading. Hisar roadways general manager Rahul Mittal, “Around 250 buses are plying on different routes including Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan from the Hisar depot. We are following all directions and have started the process of sanitising the buses. The buses are still running regularly.”