e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / ‘Stockpiling, black marketing masks, sanitisers will be punished’

‘Stockpiling, black marketing masks, sanitisers will be punished’

The demand for these items has been soaring since the novel coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said strict action will be taken against those found to be stockpiling on masks, hand washes and sanitisers and selling them at prohibitive prices in the black market. The demand for these items has been soaring since the novel coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak.

Dushyant, who was in Sirsa, said, the state government had directed all district food and supply officers (DFSO) to check medical stores for availability of masks, hand washes and hand sanitisers: “Sellers are not permitted to hoard these items in order to sell them in the black market. DFSOs will check all the medical stores in Haryana and take strict action against those found to be selling masks, hand wash and hand sanitisers at inflated prices.”

Chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora said in case of a Covid-19 outbreak, private hospitals can be acquired and patients will be treated there at the prices applicable at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Arora also spoke to officials concerned through videoconferencing and directed them to close all cinema halls, gymnasiums and government and private schools in Hisar and Sirsa till March 31. She also said that swimming pools, coaching centres and night clubs in the districts should be shut down.

She warned sellers against selling products essential for the prevention of Covid-19 at higher rates.

“In case of a shortage of doctors and nurses, the services of retired doctors and nurses can be availed. A daily training programme for all government and non-government health workers should be organised where awareness should be raised about the methods of preventing the virus,” Arora said.

Roadways buses sanitised in Hisar

Haryana Roadways buses are being disinfected to prevent the virus from spreading. Hisar roadways general manager Rahul Mittal, “Around 250 buses are plying on different routes including Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan from the Hisar depot. We are following all directions and have started the process of sanitising the buses. The buses are still running regularly.”

top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities