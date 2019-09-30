STPI to provide 500 co-working spaces for startups in Mohali

cities

Sep 30, 2019

Aiming to give a push to the startups in the region, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre at Mohali will provide an additional 500 co-working spaces at its centre in Phase 8-B. The centre has also created a data analytics (DA)/ artificial intelligence (AI) lab. STPI will be launching both the projects on September 30.

STPI director general Omkar Rai said, “The aim is to encourage entrepreneurs in the country. The AI facility will play a pivotal role in encouraging startups to make it a hub for entrepreneurship.”

“First-timers will be provided assistance to meet conditions like registrations, certificates, finance, labour, environment-related compliances, and other bureaucratic regulations,” he said. They will also be provided social and legal knowledge about the policies, said Rai.

Additional director, Mohali STPI, Ajay P Shrivastava said, we will put in best efforts to transform the vision set by STPI headquarters and state government into a reality.

Launched under the Startup India Policy, the project is being implemented in collaboration with the state government. The academic partners of STPI are Punjab Technical University (PTU) and Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali (for its incubation centre).

The network operation centre has 100 operational seats and it is equipped with infrastructure to ensure networking services, firewalls, servers, routers, and 100% redundant bandwidth for users.

Set of parameters

The prospective candidates will be analysed on multiple parameters, to be placed before the advisory board who will thereafter decide to offer the space to the company or an individual.

The advisory board will examine the proposal based on criteria like number of employees, total cost of the proposal (turnover in lakhs) and percentage of R&D component among other things.

Monthly rent is ₹6,000 per seat per month.

An incubatee involved in product development or R&D will be provided a rental discount of 40% in first year, 25% in second and 15% in third.

The incubatee not involved in product development or R&D will be provided rental discount of 20% in first year, 15% in second & 10% in third.

Incubatee companies led by SC/ST entrepreneurs involved in product development will get a rental discount of 50% in first year, 35% in second & 25% in third.

For women-led entrepreneurs (in case of non-individual enterprises, at least 51% of the shareholding and controlling share should be held by women entrepreneur), an additional 5% discount will be provided.

For disabled-led entrepreneurs (In case of non-individual enterprises, at least 51% of the shareholding and controlling stake should be held by the Divyang-Jan Led Entrepreneur) will get 5% additional discount .

For more details, candidates can visit http://neuron.stpi.com/sphs/apply_now.html

Know about STPI

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is an autonomous society set up by the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting software exports from India.

The STPI set up its centre in Mohali in 1998.Built over a cost of ₹60 crore, the facility is spread over nearly 1.40 lakh sq ft and is touted as the country’s largest incubation facility by the STPI.

