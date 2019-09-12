Street vendors in Chandigarh not paying fee for six months to lose licence

cities

Not only illegal vendors, but even the registered vendors will face music now for not paying their monthly vending licence fee.

More than one third of the 9,300 registered vendors have defaulted on paying the licence fee on a regular basis.

The list of 3,487 defaulters, of which 3,020 are stationary vendors and 467 mobile vendors, was tabled during the town vending committee held on Wednesday.

During the meeting, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner KK Yadav ordered the town vending department to issue a public notice, stating that vendors, who had not paid vending fee for the past six months, will immediately lose their licence.

Other defaulters need to pay their dues immediately or will face similar action if their fee was not paid for six months. Vending fee varies between ₹500 and ₹2,000 per month depending upon the allocated vending area.

Yadav told HT that as per MC vending bylaws, it was mandatory for registered vendors to pay monthly vending fee on time. Failure to do so for six months in a row invites registration cancellation. “We will start implementing it, since default rate is quite high,” Yadav said.

As per Yadav, once the registration was cancelled, MC had no power to restore it. In that case, a vendor may file an appeal before the grievance committee headed by a district sessions judge.

He said, “I have also asked the town vending department to prepare a sector-wise list of such defaulters. They will be personally informed about their dues when the enforcement team visits these areas for checking.”

EIGHT CRITICAL AREAS IDENTIFIED FOR ILLEGAL VENDORS

A day after the Punjab and Haryana high court gave MC one month to remove all unregistered vendors, the civic body on Wednesday identified eight critical areas where the menace was higher.

As per the list, MC’s special teams will be permanently stationed in Sectors 15, 17, 19, 22, 41, Ram Darbar, Sector 26 (Bapu Dham Colony) and Manimajra to weed out illegal vendors.

“Each team will not only have sub-inspectors of the enforcement wing, but also a junior engineer and sanitary inspector each to make sure that there is no mutual understanding between the vendors and the enforcement staff,” said an official dealing with the matter.

The MC commissioner said the drive will begin soon, and anyone without a valid vending licence will not be spared.

Besides, registered vendors will also be fined for violations. For instance, they cannot vend on main roads. Secondly, they cannot occupy more than the 5 X 6 feet space permitted to them. Then, they cannot litter around their place of work.

“Fine against unregistered vendors is ₹10,000, along with permanent confiscation of goods, while penalty on registered vendors starts from ₹1,000 and extends to ₹5,000,” Yadav said.

