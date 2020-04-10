Street vendors urged Ludhiana administration to fix rates for ward wise vendors

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:34 IST

At a time when the residents are raising hue and cry over high rates of vegetables, the members of Ludhiana Rehri Fadi Association met the Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Agrawal on Friday and demanded that the administration should fix rates on which the ward wise vendors would supply vegetables to the street vendors.

The street vendors rued that the mandi board has fixes the rates on which the ahrtiyas would sell the veggies to the ward wise vendors, who have the responsibility to supply veggies to street vendors in every ward.

Further the board also fixed the rates on which the street vendors have to sell the vegetables to the residents. But no heed is being paid on the rates on which the ward wise vendor is selling the veggies to the street vendors.

The street vendors rued that the ward wise vendor enlisted by market committee fleece the street vendors, who then have no other choice other than charging high prices from the residents

President of the association, Tiger Singh said that the residents and councilors are blaming the street vendors for higher prices but the ward wise vendors are fleecing the street vendors with no check from the side of administration. They have raised the issue in front of DC Agrawal and he has assured that the problem would be resolved in the coming days, said Singh.

Chairman of market committee, Darshan Lal (Laddoo) Baweja said that it has already been finalized that the ward wise vendors would sell the veggies to street vendors keeping 10 per cent profit and the street vendors would sell the vegetables to residents by keeping 15 per cent profit on purchase price.

They are already keeping a tab on ward wise vendors so that they do not fleece the street vendors and the councilors have been checking the street vendors so that the public is not cheated by the street vendors, said Baweja.