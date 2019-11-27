Stubble-burning: DC orders action against 12 secys of co-op societies in Sangrur

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:00 IST

Sangrur deputy commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday ordered disciplinary action against 12 secretaries of cooperative societies in Dirba and Bhawanigarh subdivisions for failing to perform their duties to prevent stubble burning.

Thori, in a statement, said the action was taken on the report of subdivisional magistrates (SDMs) of Dirba and Bhawanigarh.“These secretaries were appointed as nodal officers for reporting of stubble burning,” he added.

These secretaries included Jagpal Singh and Gurtej Singh working with cooperative societies in Sunam.

Those against whom action has been ordered in Bhawanigarh are Sagar Singh (Akbarpur), Amarjit Singh (Bharo), Jaskarn Singh (Gehlan), Paramjit Singh (Naraingarh), Joginder Singh (Nagara), Sukhchain Singh secretary (Phaguwala), Major Singh (Bhattiwal Kalan), Jagmail Singh (Alo Arakh), Chetan Singh (Balad Khurd) and Sukhjinder Singh (Bhawanigarh).