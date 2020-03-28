Stuck in Rajasthan, Ludhiana woman, friend find help in NGO

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 01:14 IST

A Ludhiana woman and her friend are stuck in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur for the past five days after lockdown was announced across the country. Their problems got worse after the owner of hotel, in which they were staying asked them vacate the room. Currently the women are staying up at a shelter home in Jodhpur. They said the uncertainty over train and bus service has further left them perplexed.

Twenty-six-year-old Sadhna of New Azad Nagar here and her friend Aashiya of Mumbai, who had come to see Sadhna on March 4, had left for Rajasthan on March 10. On March 20, they reached Jodhpur and stayed in a hotel. Before they could come back to Ludhiana, a nationwide lockdown was imposed due to coronavirus outbreak and they were stuck in Jodhpur.

Sadhna’s husband Amit Kumar Yadav has gone to meet deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal on Friday seeking help, but the staff did not allow him to meet the officer. The family said that they have left the things on fate, as they have tried everything.

When contacted, Sadhna, mother of a five-year-old daughter, said, “Before we could make any arrangement to return home, trains and bus services were suspended. As we were the only guests in the hotel, they have asked us to vacate the room on Thursday.”

She said after leaving the hotel they walked 10 kms seeking help and reached Mandore Police station, however, they were not allowed to enter the police station. When we told the police officials that we are stuck here and needed their help, the cops brazenly asked us to walk all the way to Ludhiana. “As we had no other option, we kept walking seeking some help. After walking for another one kilometer, we found a police checkpoint, where we found members of some NGOs, who took us to a shelter home,” she added.

The members of the NGO have promised us to make some arrangement to send us home, but they need to take permission from the district magistrate and it would take some three days.

Sadhna’s husband runs a general store in New Azad Nagar.

Amit said that they all are worried about Sadhna and her friend Aashiya. He said that he made multiple requests to officials, but to no avail. He said that it is difficult to console her five-year-old daughter who keeps asking about her mother every day.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sandeep Shukla has requested officials to make efforts to help woman.