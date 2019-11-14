Student parties trade charges over vandalism of Vivekananda statue

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:53 IST

New Delhi: With protests against hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) continuing on Thursday, the members of RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Left student groups have defaced the yet-to-be-unveiled statue of Vivekananda on the campus.

A controversy flared up after pictures of objectionable messages written on the pedestal of the statue, situated near the administration building, made rounds of the social media. The messages were later removed by the university’s security team.

ABVP’s JNU unit president Durgesh Kumar alleged that the messages were written by members of Left student groups. “Swami Vivekananda has contributed immensely in showing the direction to modern India. He should not be dragged into the ideological war between the Left and the Right. The Left leaning students are trying to impose their extreme views on others in the garb of a protest against the hostel manual. We will not let that happen,” he said.

No police complaint was filed on the alleged vandalism of the statue till Thursday night.

The members of JNU students’ union (JNUSU), however, said the ABVP was trying to “divert the attention from the issue at hand”.

“The V-C, the ruling regime and their lackeys on campus, which is the ABVP, want to divert attention from the issue of fee hike to pointless and polarising debates. These attempts to divert us from real issues shall not succeed. The vandals in this case are the admin and their cronies and we shall continue fighting them,” JNUSU, in a statement, said.

Students from different ideological backgrounds have been protesting against ‘the sweeping’ changes made to the hostel manual and a proposed hike in fee for the last three weeks.

Although the JNU administration Wednesday partially rolled back the hostel fee for students from the below poverty line (BPL) families, the JNUSU continued its protest on Thursday demanding a complete withdrawal of the new hostel manual. On Wednesday, the students had allegedly defaced the walls, floors and doors of the offices of the administration during their protest.

After protests, the administration has rolled back the one-time refundable mess security deposit for students of all categories. It had earlier been proposed to be revised from the existing ₹5,500 to ₹12,000. However, the newly introduced monthly service charge of around ₹1,700 is still there.

The decision to revoke the fee hike was taken at the university’s 283rd executive council (EC) meeting on Wednesday.

JNUSU general secretary Satish Yadav said, “The so called roll back of fee hike is a fiction. The service and utility charge, which until now was zero, has now been added to the mess bills of students. The gimmick of providing relief to BPL students is a lie since even they are going to use the fee hike. We will continue the protest and will observe a complete university strike on Friday.”

Despite several attempts, JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar, registrar Pramod Kumar and rector Chintamani Mahapatra did not respond to calls and texts for comment.

On Monday, around 1,500 students had gathered outside AICTE building, the venue of the university’s third convocation, and shouted slogans against the changes in hostel rules. The protesters had refused to let Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the guest of honour of the function, the V-C and other dignitaries leave the premises for several hours. They were later rescued by police.