Students of govt schools in Punjab yet to receive books for new session

cities

Updated: May 13, 2020 17:57 IST

Around one and a half months have passed since the new academic session began at government schools in the state, but students are yet to receive their books.

The absence of reading and reference material has disrupted their studies and syllabus coverage.

Even as the session started on April 1, the education department initiated the process of book distribution only three days ago, after it asked the deputy commissioners to grant permission for the same in their respective districts.

Every year, the education department provides books to all students of classes I to VIII and classes 9 to 12, who belong to SC and BPL categories.

Besides the delay in distribution of books, the state education department’s initiative of online classes has also failed to reach all students. According to teachers, 90% students remain absent from online classes, especially in rural areas.

A math teacher from Patiala said, “Absence of books and unavailability of phones and internet connection have badly affected the students. Most students of government schools belong to economically weaker backgrounds, and cannot afford mobile phones or books.”

“During online classes, hardly 10% students remain present. A student’s presence in online class depends on the availability of their family members’ phones,” he added.

Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) member Vikram Dev told HT, “We have demanded reduction in the syllabus for this academic session, keeping in view the grim situation due to Covid-19 pandemic.”

On May 10, education department secretary Krishan Kumar had written to all deputy commissioners in the state to allow district education officers to distribute books to students.

District education officer (primary) Harinder Kaur said, “The books have reached the block levels and will be distributed to the students soon.”