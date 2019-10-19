Students ragged at AU hostel, inquiry underway

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:30 IST

Students of BA-LLB course of Allahabad University (AU) residing in the Shatabdi (boys) hostel and their parents lodged a complaint with the university authorities that they were ragged by seniors on Friday. Based on the complaint, AU proctor Ram Sevak Dubey has begun an inquiry, AU officials said.

Without naming the accused, these students also registered an anonymous complaint on the anti-ragging portal of the union ministry of human resource development.

The proctor and the dean (students’ welfare) Harsh Kumar, along with members of the proctorial team and AU security officer, visited the hostel late on Friday evening and held a meeting with the students. Prima facie, the officials found the complaint against 17 senior inmates of the hostel to be true, they said.

The officials found that junior law students were summoned to the hostel ground after dinner and were hurled abuses at and also made to recite abuses.

Dubey confirmed the incident and said that the accused will be served show-cause notices on Monday and asked to report to the proctor’s office at a specified date and time to explain their conduct. He said that a report has also been sought from hostel superintendent Pradeep Kumar.

The proctor said that the central university had a zero-tolerance policy against ragging and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of having indulged in it.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 17:30 IST