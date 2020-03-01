Students to generate awareness on Ulhas river

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:43 IST

Around 30 students of Sacred Heart School, Kalyan, will swim 1.5km on Sunday to create awareness on conserving water bodies. They will swim from Seema Resort near Varap towards Kalyan and highlight the efforts taken by Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Sammelan.

Ravindra Lingayat, volunteer at Ulhasnadi Bachao Samiti, said, “We have been trying to protect and conserve the 122-km-long Ulhas river. The conservation of the river will help understand its biodiversity and importance. Roping in youngsters helps raise awareness among the future generations as well.”

Every weekend, a group of volunteers from Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti along with residents help clean the various patches of Ulhas river. As banks of the river has industries, untreated effluents from Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kulgaon and Badlapur are released into the river.

“We have taken various initiatives to ensure that locals do not throw waste into the Ulhas river,” said Ashwin Bhoir, member of the core committee of Ulhasnadi Bachao Kruti Samiti.