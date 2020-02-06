e-paper
Students, women protest against CAA in Malerkotla

Members of Punjab Lok Sabhyacharak Manch will organise street plays and musical performances in villages from February 9 to 15 to invite people to join the anti-CAA protest

Feb 06, 2020
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Malerkotla has become the epicentre of anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) protests in Punjab. Students, women, farmers and Sikh activists have hit the streets to show express their displeasure over implementation of the controversial Act.

Students of Government College and ITI Malerkotla, under the banner of Punjab Students’ Union (PSU), boycotted classes on Thursday. Even on Wednesday, hundreds of school students had come out to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Malerkotla.

“Following the call of PSU, students of Government College and ITI boycotted classes. ITI students did not go to the institute. However, some classes were attended by students at the Government College. We held a marched on the college campus to oppose the anti-people law,” said Sukhdeep Hathan, district secretary of the PSU.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to make India a Hindu nation under its fascist policies and is targeting educational institutes and minorities across country. However, we will not tolerate such policies in a democratic nation,” he added.

Rally on February 16

The Muslim community of Malerkotla has been on an indefinite protest against CAA since January 9. And, farmer unions and other organisation from across state have decided to hold a massive demonstration in Malerkotla on February 16.

Activists of different outfits have been holding meetings and rallies in different villages of Punjab to mobilise people for joining the rally. Members of Punjab Lok Sabhyacharak Manch will organise street plays and musical performances in villages from February 9 to 15 to invite people to join the anti-CAA protest.

“We will hold a massive rally on February 16. Street plays and other performances will be held to make people aware about the controversial law,” said Amolak Singh, convener of the Manch.

