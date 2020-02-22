e-paper
Sub-inspector assaults businessman in police station

Sub-inspector assaults businessman in police station

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 01:08 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
A sub-inspector attached with the Mahim police has been booked for allegedly assaulting a 55-year-old businessman. The complainant, Ganesh Tukaram Jalgaonkar, suffered head injuries after the accused officer, G Satav, banged his head against a table and chair in the station house on Thursday.

“Around 5.30pm, Jalgaonkar and his two friends went to inquire about a kidnapping case registered at the police station. When Jalgaonkar asked the police if they could find his friend’s son, Satav banged Jalgaonkar’s head on the table and chair,” said a police officer. Niyati Thaker, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5, said the accused is yet to be arrested as the probe is on.However, the police have also booked Jalgaonkar for interrupting police work.

