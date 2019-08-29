Sub-inspector jumps to death at police station in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:50 IST

A 55-year-old sub-inspector committed suicide by jumping from the third floor at the Sector 19 police station on Wednesday.

A departmental inquiry is pending against the victim, Guljar Singh, which could have triggered the suicide, said police.

Guljar attended the morning roll call, after which he went upstairs and took the extreme step. Other police personnel rushed towards the badminton court — opposite the main entrance — on hearing a loud thud. The victim was found lying on the floor while blood oozing out of his head. He was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), but was declared brought dead, said a police official privy to the matter.

A suicide note has been recovered, though the department refused to share its details. However, sources said Guljar has mentioned names of some police officials, blaming them for pushing him to commit suicide.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that a departmental inquiry was underway against Guljar,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Charanjeet Singh.

The case dates back to his tenure as the in-charge of the malkhana (evidence storeroom) at the Sector 26 police station between 2014 and 2018.

Sources said during his tenure, a sum of ₹2.28 lakh — as part of case properties — went missing from the storeroom. An inquiry was initiated, following which Guljar returned 400 of the 700 case properties.

“As Guljar was not able to deposit the missing case properties and didn’t hand over the charge to a new official on being transferred, recently, a notice was also served on him. He had sought 15 days to respond,” said the DSP.

A comprehensive report of other malkhanas, including Manimajra and the Industrial Area police stations, where he was posted was also sought by senior officials, said another cop privy to the matter.

Guljar is survived by two sons, one of whom is working with Chandigarh Police, and a daughter. Ruling out foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The postmortem is yet to be conducted. Meanwhile, DSP Charanjeet, who is the official spokesperson of the department, said the probing officials have not shared any information about the contents of the suicide note.

