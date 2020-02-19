Suburbs see marginal drop in temperature; air quality improves

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 01:20 IST

The day temperature in the suburbs dropped marginally on Tuesday, after Mumbai recorded the third highest February temperature in a decade on Monday.

The air quality in the city also improved marginally on Tuesday, although it continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category.

The maximum temperature dropped from 38.1 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday – the hottest day of the season – to 36.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday – 5.6 degrees Celsius above normal – in the suburbs. However, at 35.6 degrees Celsius, south Mumbai recorded a 0.9 degree Celsius rise in temperature from Monday.

The moisture levels were low, with south Mumbai recording 66% and the suburbs 39% on Tuesday.

As per the location-wise maximum temperatures in the city, Borivli was the hottest on Tuesday at 39.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Ghatkopar (38.5 degrees Celsius), Kandivli (38.4 degrees Celsius), and Mulund (37.5 degrees Celsius).

On Wednesday, the city is likely to record the maximum temperature at 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said strong south-easterly winds blowing from the land, combined with low humidity, led to a rise in temperatures from Monday onwards.

The pollutant-measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutant – was recorded at 263 (poor) on Tuesday morning, which further dropped to 259 (poor) by the evening.

On Monday, the city recorded its worst air quality since January 2019, which was at 281 (poor). Navi Mumbai was the most-polluted location, recording an AQI of 355 (very poor), followed by Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at 305 (very poor) and Worli at 301 (very poor).

An AQI of 276 (poor) has been predicted for Wednesday.