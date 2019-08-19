Suheldev Party MLA booked for inciting violence in Kushinagar

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:31 IST

As many as 139 people, including Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party Ram Kola MLA Ramanand Baudh, were booked in connection with the violence which erupted in Jagdishpur village, under the Ahrauli Bazar police station, Kushinagar district on Saturday evening.

Violence broke out following the rumour of the custodial death of one Naurang Singh, a drug peddler, who was arrested and jailed on August 14, police said. Roads were blocked, shops were ransacked and hutments were torched while police from three police stations had to use force to control the mob.

Police action came on the written complaint of one Santosh Pandey, who has accused the MLA of inciting the mob, leading to a violent protest.

“A named FIR against the MLA and 79 people and 60 unidentified has been lodged in connection with the violence in which protesters indulged in brick-batting, ransacking and arson. All have been booked under sections 426 (Punishment for mischief), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 395 (dacoity), 504 (Provoking to breach peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC,” Ahrauli Bazar SHO Jitendra Singh said adding that raids are underway to arrest the accused.

According to the police drug peddler Naurang Singh was arrested on August 14 under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was sent to jail in Deoria district. On Saturday, rumours started floating that he had died in jail, triggering anger among locals who indulged in violence. On getting information, the MLA reached the site.

Rejecting the charges of inciting the mob, the MLA said, “The police has acted against me as part of a conspiracy hatched by opposition parties. I was in Hata when somebody told me that Naurang Singh had died in Jail. To check, I made a call to Superintendent of Jail who told me that Singh was absolutely fine. Then I rushed to the spot and pacified the mob by telling them that Singh was alive in jail and the news of his death was a rumour. After pacifying the crowd, I returned. I don’t know what happened after that.”

