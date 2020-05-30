e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Suicide pact: 23-year-old man, minor cousin end lives in Samrala

Suicide pact: 23-year-old man, minor cousin end lives in Samrala

Consume celphos tablets at respective homes; leave suicide note stating they were in love for 10 years, which was not acceptable to society

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Their families rushed them to different hospitals, where they died during treatment.
Their families rushed them to different hospitals, where they died during treatment.(Representative photo)
         

A 23-year-old man and his 17-year-old cousin sister committed suicide by consuming poison at the respective houses in Nauladi village of Samrala on Friday night.

Police said a suicide note was found where the duo had stated that “they were in relationship for the past 10 years and had decided to end their lives as their relationship was not acceptable in society”.

Inspector Sikandar Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, said both of them consumed celphos tablets at the same time on Friday night. Their families rushed them to different hospitals, where they died during treatment.

The SHO said a suicide note was found on the man’s person and was signed by both of them. Written in Punjabi, it said, “Asi 10 saal to pyaar karde haan, dasso ki kariye (we have been in love for 10 years, please suggest what should we do).”

In the note, the couple requested their family members to kill them if they survived, and also wished to be cremated together, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following the statements of their family members.

While the deceased man was youngest among three siblings and worked as a salesman at a grocery store, the girl had two brothers and had just passed Class 10.

top news
Lockdown extended in containment zones till June 30: MHA
Lockdown extended in containment zones till June 30: MHA
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says lockdown till June 15 to fight Covid-19
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says lockdown till June 15 to fight Covid-19
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In