Sujanpur Tira’s four-day Holi starts today

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:50 IST

Hamirpur Sujanpur Tira, one of the most historic towns in the state, will celebrate four-day national Holi festival from March 7-10. Organised to relive the Radha-Krishan legend, the tradition of the festival dates back to the times of the Katoch king, Sansar Chand (late 18th, early 19th century) known for being a great patron of Kangra paintings. Sujanpur Tira, located on the Hamirpur-Palampur national highway, was the king’s capital.

The historic 1050 kanal Chaugan (ground), a rarity in the hills, is the go-to-point for this festival that is thronged by thousands on these four days. Worship at the Murli Manohar temple to seek blessings of Lord Krishna and Radha is a must before the fair is inaugurated. The beauty of the Beas River that flows nearby adds to the charm of the festival. Pottery makers from Kangra, Mandi and the district adds to the hues of happiness.

A senior minister or a VIP is usually the chief guest, this time it is expected to be chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. The festival concludes with a riot of colours and happiness on March 10.

The genesis of today’s merriment

Sujanpur Tira’s Holi dates back to the time when Raja Sansar Chand used to play Holi with his courtiers and members of their families. He used to invite all of them to his forts, where a small tank was constructed. The tank used to be filled with colored water and the king used to throw this water as well as gulal on people. Members of the royal family also used to play Holi with the elite.

Need to restore glory

The Chaugan, however, is losing its glory due to encroachment by the locals with the support of those with political and financial muscle. The Tira forts and the tank are also in a state of neglect. Neither the district administration nor the descendants of Katoch rulers bother about their upkeep. Locals are upset over the failure of successive state governments to restore the glorious past of the town. The town needs a facelift is the consensus.