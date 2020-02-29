Sukhbir’s comments on budget bizarre: CM

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:25 IST

Terming Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s comments on the Punjab budget a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said in the absence of any real cause for criticism, the Akali leader had once again resorted to making bizarre and illogical comments.

Referring to Sukhbir’s comments calling him (Amarinder) a businessman, the CM said it was evident that the Akali chief either had no clue about what a businessman really was (which could not be ruled out) or was, as usual, playing to the gallery by picking up some catchy word or phrase to make media headlines.

“Frankly, considering the wide array of business interests in cable, hotels, transport in which the Badal family had involved itself during the 10-year rule, it was Sukhbir and his kin who were the real businessman. And like a petty businessman who does not want to share the fruits of his business with others. Sukhbir had never left his `shop’ for a second,” said Amarinder.

He said the SAD president even now was controlling his business interests with an iron hand, to the detriment of his own party.

“Had Sukhbir shown even 10% of this interest in the welfare of the state when his party was in power, Punjab’s story would have been different today,” said Amarinder.

Questioning Sukhbir’s fanatic interest in probing into his (Captain Amarinder’s) style of functioning, the chief minister said instead of trying to find out where he worked from or spent his working hours, the Akali chief would be better off keeping closer tabs on his own party and party members.

The SAD is in disarray as a result of Sukhbir’s ineffective style of functioning, said Amarinder, adding that, in sharp contrast to the former deputy chief minister, he believed in delegating responsibilities to ensure more effective and transparent governance in the larger interest of the state and its people.