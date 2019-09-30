Sukhna water an inch from danger mark

chandigarh

The rainy weekend caused the water level in Sukhna Lake to rise to 1,162.9 feet, just 1.2 inch below the danger mark.

“The flood gates will be opened if the water level goes beyond the danger mark of 1,163 feet,” said an official of the UT engineering department, not wishing to be named.

The showers between September 20-30 led the water level to increase by around 2 feet. It had last reached 1,162 feet in August.

“It cannot be predicted when exactly the flood gates will be opened as it depends on the water flow coming from the hills. The water level increased marginally on Monday. On Sunday, it was 1,162.8 feet. We are continuously monitoring the situation, and have already alerted nearby areas in Punjab and Haryana of the present lake situation,” said the official.

Last year, two of the three flood gates were opened to drain out excess water in monsoon, a first in 10 years.

