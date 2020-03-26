Sunni Waqf Board suspends prayers in mosques, shrines

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:54 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) on Thursday announced the suspension of regular prayers at its affiliated mosques and shrines in the state as a precautionary measure towards the prevention of the Coronavirus spread.

“The board has around 1.24 lakh registered waqf properties, 50% of which comprise mosques and religious shrines,” waqf board chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui said.

To ensure strict compliance of the order, the board’s chief executive officer SM Shoeb has issued a circular to all caretakers of the waqf properties stating that they would be personally held responsible and face action in case of any violation of the directive. The Shia Waqf Board, which has around 5,000 registered waqf properties all over the state, has also issued a similar appeal.

“In view of the outbreak of Covid-19 declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state and subsequent imposition of restrictions under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) by the authorities, it is hereby ordered to suspend all regular prayer in shrines/mosques affiliated with the Waqf Board,” the circular issued by the Sunni Board stated.

The directive comes a day ahead of the ‘Jumah’ (Friday) prayers, which usually witness a massive footfall, with Muslims thronging mosques for prayers to be offered in congregation. Significantly, prominent Muslim religious bodies like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Jamat-e-Ulema Hind (JuH) have maintained a studied silence on the issue. Only some clerics like the Imam of Lucknow Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli and the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind have urged Muslims to pray from homes and follow social distancing. On Thursday, the police registered a case against 101 Muslims including the Imam of a mosque in Sandila in Hardoi district for flouting the lockdown, social distancing and restriction on mass gathering, under sections 144.

“Muslims worldwide are adapting their worship as more mosques continue to close over coronavirus fear. The global pandemic is changing the way Muslims around the world worship. Why cannot we follow suit? It has become necessary to suspend mass prayers, including Friday prayers in mosques and prayer rooms until the risk of coronavirus outbreak is averted,” said Athar Hussain, director of Centre for Objective Research and Development, a civil society organisation.