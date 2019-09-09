Surjewala announces higher reservation for backward classes

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:42 IST

Former Haryana minister Randeep Surjewala on Sunday announced that if voted to power in Haryana, the Congress would enact a law for the welfare of backward classes in the state.

Addressing a gathering of backward class communities in his constituency Kaithal on Sunday, the AICC chief spokesperson promised his party will reserve 27% government jobs in Class 1 and 2 posts for the backward classes. At present, there is 10% reservation for persons belonging to backward classes (A) and 5% for those coming from backward classes (B) in the class 1 and 2 posts of the state government. Those applying for class 3 and 4 jobs under backward classes (A) get 16% reservation and those under backward classes (B) category get 11% reservation.

Blaming the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana for discriminating against the backward classes, the Congress leader accused the BJP government of terminating the recruitment backlog for backward classes. He said respective Congress governments in Haryana have shown that they cared for backward classes and ensured they were given a fair share in government jobs. Surjewala said that while drafting party’s election manifesto, due consideration will be given to the interests of these communities.

The Congress leader assured that after coming to power in the state, the Congress will earmark an annual budget of ₹500 crore year for Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Welfare Corporation. “The backward classes will be provided soft loans up to ₹10 lakh without any guarantee at 4% rate of interest to start their own enterprise,” he said.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:42 IST