Surveillance points proposed for Hindon elevated road under ITMS project

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has identified several points on the Hindon Elevated Road where safety and traffic rule-enforcement equipment will be installed, under the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). GDA officials also said that apart from the 10.3-km elevated road, another 6km stretch, from the elevated road’s end point at Karhera up to the new civil terminal, will also be included in the first phase.

Authority officials said the different installation points have been proposed after a recent survey was undertaken along with officials of the company that has been awarded the ITMS project contract in Ghaziabad.

“The route that will be taken up under the ITMS during the first phase has been identified. This includes the new 6km road stretch up to the civil terminal, and the 10.3km elevated road. We have also proposed points where different ITMS equipment will be installed. The points have been identified after a survey, and the draft proposal will be fine-tuned in coordination with the traffic police,” said AK Singh, executive engineer, GDA.

Under the plan, the authority has proposed 360° surveillance cameras at the starting point of the elevated road near UP-Gate and at the end point at Karhera. This, officials said, will help monitor any runaway vehicles during hit-and-run cases.

“The ramp down from the elevated road near Indirapuram as well as the ramp up from Vasundhara side will also have cameras for detection that will help us track vehicles driving on the wrong side. During the survey, we found that the middle section of the elevated road near Kanawani is affected by high-speed vehicular movement. The one-kilometre middle section will be under the surveillance of speed-violation detection systems on both sides,” an officer from the ITMS implementing company said.

The GDA has already restricted the movement of light vehicles on the elevated road to a speed limit of 80kmph against the design speed of 100kmph. However, drivers tend to speed on the road, leading to accidents.

The official said the end point of the elevated road at Karhera will also have around 10 cameras installed.

“The cameras at the rotary will be a mix of fixed cameras as well as 360° movement cameras. Thereafter, the red-light violation detection system will also be installed at the roundabout outside the Hindon airbase. The stretch up to the new civil terminal will also have traffic signals and other equipment,” the officer said.

GDA officers said the entire 16km stretch will have 11 points where different equipment will be installed.

The points have been identified as the entry and exit sides of the elevated road, Hindon canal Ghat, Naag Gate tri-junction, Karhera tri-junction, Hindon chowk, Lajpat Nagar tri-junction, Sector 3 Rajendra Nagar tri-junction, Karan Gate tri-junction, Shalimar Garden, civil airport exit and Bhopra tri-junction.

“We are expecting the implementation of the first phase within a month or a month-and-a-half. The proposed plan will be sent to the traffic police for any fine-tuning or suggestions, because the ITMS will be finally handed over to them,” Kanchan Verma, GDA vice chairperson, said.

