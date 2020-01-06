Survey begins for division of Rampur Nawab’s property among kin

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:22 IST

BAREILLY Five months after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on one of the longest civil suits related to inheritance filed by family members of Nawab of Rampur, the authorities have begun a survey of the latter’s huge property to be divided among the kin.

“We are conducting a survey of the immovable assets and property as of now, as per the apex court’s order. A similar exercise would also be carried out for movable assets, after which we will submit the report to the court,” said advocate Arun Prakash Saxena, appointed survey commissioner in the matter.

Saxena carried out a physical survey of the Khasbagh Palace and other properties in the presence of erstwhile Nawab’s family members and lawyers. While the palace is spread over 55 acres, the family owns another 400 acres of agriculture land apart from numerous other properties in the city.

“Apart from videography, we also spoke to people who work for the family, live in the area and recorded their statement,” said Saxena, adding that Kothi Shahbad, Nawa Station, Benazir Bagh etc were other assets of the family on the survey list.

Ruled by the Nawabs, the Rampur estate came into existence in 1774.

It was one of the first princely Estate to accede to India in 1949 after Independence. Nawab Raza Ali Khan who was at the helm then was granted full ownership rights of his sprawling private properties as a reciprocal gesture by the Indian government. The government also guaranteed succession or rulership of the estate based on the customary law under which the eldest son got the exclusive rights to property.

This succession rule, however, was challenged by the kin of Nawab Raza Ali Khan, who had three wives, three sons and six daughters from them in 1966 when his eldest son Murtaza Ali Khan succeeded him as head of the Rampur estate.

The 47-year-old battle royale in the court ended in July last year when the Supreme Court ruled that the Nawab was merely a ruler in name and was not immune to Shariat or the Muslim personal laws under which other members of the family including women were also entitled to a share in the property.