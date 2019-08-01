Survey to identify illegal guest houses today

cities

Gurugram A survey by the department of town and country planning ( DTCP) to identify illegal guest houses and commercial establishments being run in residential areas on both sides of Golf Course Road will start Friday morning.

Five teams, led by junior engineers, will conduct the survey and submit their report within a week, an order issued by senior town planner, Gurugram, on Thursday evening, stated.

A meeting was held at the DTCP office in Sector 14 on Thursday in which Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, RS Bhath, district town planner and Ved Prakash, district town planner, enforcement, deliberated upon the modalities of the survey. It was decided that the survey would be carried out jointly by the enforcement and planning wing, and a final report submitted in a month, officials present in the meeting said.

This survey comes in the wake of the new guest house policy notified by DTCP on July 17, which makes it mandatory for guest houses to get permission from the respective agencies — MCG, HSVP or DTCP. As per the new policy, guest houses can only operate on sector roads and the minimum size of the plot has been fixed at 500 square yards.

The five teams will be conducting the survey in DLF Phases 1-3, Sushant Lok-1 and DLF-4, DLF-5 and South City 1, Sushant Lok 2 and 3, Ardee City, South City 2, Mayfield Garden and Malibu Towne, the order stated.

Once the survey is completed, the exercise will be extended to other colonies developed by builders, said DTCP officials.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, Gururgam said, “We want guest house owners to come forward and register themselves with the authorities. The establishments, which don’t meet the criteria, will either have to close down or shift to buildings where rules are complied with,” said Chauhan.

Earlier in June, the department had cancelled the occupation certificates of over 30 residential properties, where commercial activities were taking place, in violation of the building plans.

