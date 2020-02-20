Suspect coronavirus patient admitted hospital, leaves without permission

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:40 IST

Gurdaspur A Kalanaur resident, Gurpreet Singh, in his 20s, reported to and was admitted at the local civil hospital for treatment of fever and flu (symptoms similar to coronavirus), but later left without informing hospital authorities.

Medical officer Dr Manjinder Singh Babbar said, “Gurpreet Singh was admitted to the civil hospital and he would have been kept in a separate ward, meant for suspect coronavirus patients, for at least 14 days or till the time he would have been completely cured of fever and flu.”

Dr Babbar added that this decision was influenced by the fact that Gurpreet had come home from New Zealand on January 21, and had a transit stop for 15 hours at Beijing in China as part of that journey. Dr Babbar said samples of the patient had been taken and sent to a lab to confirm if he was a victim of coronavirus. “The deputy commissioner has also been informed that the patient absconded from the hospital after admission.”