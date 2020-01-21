Suspecting her husband of infidelity, pregnant hangs self in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:07 IST

Suspecting her husband of having an extra-marital affair, a pregnant woman ended her life by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Dhandhari Kalan on Tuesday.

At the time of the incident, the 20-year-old woman was alone at her residence as her husband, who is a labourer, was at his work place. She was four months pregnant.

The Dhandhari police were alerted by her husband when she did not open their room’s door.

The police have informed the parents of the woman and sent her body to the civil hospital for postmortem examination.

The police are now waiting for her parents to record their statement before taking further action in the case.

The police said that the woman had got married eight months ago.

Her husband hails from Uttar Pradesh, who, after the marriage, moved to Ludhiana with his wife.

On enquiry, cops came to know that the woman had indulged in a verbal spat with her husband on Monday. Their neighbours claimed that they had heard them shouting at each other.

Dhandhari police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Randhir Singh said the couple used to work as labourer.

“Since the woman was pregnant, her husband had asked her to stay at home. On Tuesday morning, her husband left for his work, leaving her alone at their rented accommodation. It was in the afternoon when he came back for lunch that he found their room’s door bolted from inside,” he added.

“When his wife did not open the door after repeated knocking, he informed us. We broke the door open and found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan,” the ASI said.

As per the cop, her husband wanted to send her to their native village considering her pregnancy. “However, she was not willing to leave. The couple also had a spat over this issue. The woman used to accuse her husband of having an extra-marital affair. On Monday, he had even called his in-laws, asking them to take away their daughter,” the ASI said.

Unemployed man ends life

A 32-year-old man from Pavitar Nagar in Haibowal committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence on Monday evening.

He was unemployed and was reeling under depression.

ASI Sham Singh, who is investigating the case, said the man was living with his parents and brother.

“He was unmarried and did not have a regular job, due to which he was in depression,” he added.

The ASI said on Monday evening, the man went to his room and hanged himself.

“His family came to know about it when they went to his room later,” he added.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC after recording the statement of his family members.