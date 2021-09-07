Bengal govt moves Calcutta HC against arrest relief to BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari

The West Bengal government moved the division bench of the Calcutta high court on Tuesday challenging its ‘interim relief’ to BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari from arrest in the 2018 bodyguard death case.

On Monday, the Calcutta high court granted relief to the Nandigram MLA from 'coercive action' against him without the permission of the court.

Adhikari approached the court seeking relief from probes into six cases registered against him in four police stations across the state, alleging that they were “politically motivated."

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had on Sunday summoned Suvendu Adhikari for questioning in connection with a case related to the probe into the unnatural death of his personal security guard Subhabrata Chakraborty, who shot himself with his service revolver at a police barrack in 2018.

The CID set up a team to probe Chakraborty's death based on a complaint filed by his wife. Earlier in June, a four-member team of CID sleuths visited Adhikari's home in East Medinipur as part of the ongoing investigation, in which at least 15 people, including some police personnel, have been questioned.

The CID summons on a day the Enforcement Directorate asked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it in New Delhi for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

A former henchman of Mamata Banerjee and a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari shifted allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last December, months before the assembly elections in West Bengal. The BJP fielded Adhikari against chief minister Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram assembly constituency.

Even as the Trinamool Congress came back to power in the state with a thumping majority for the third term, Adhikari managed to win Nandigram with a wafer-thin margin of 1,900 votes.