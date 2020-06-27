Suvidha kendras in Ludhiana to remain open on Saturdays

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:44 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) has decided to keep the Suvidha Kendras open on Saturday to facilitate payment of property tax with 10% rebate.

Residents can also submit the pending water sewer charges without any penalty till June 30.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma said the rebate can be availed of till June 30, and suvidha kendras will remain open from 9am to 3pm on Saturday. The residents can also submit the tax online at www.mcludhiana.gov.in