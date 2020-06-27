e-paper
Suvidha kendras in Ludhiana to remain open on Saturdays

Residents can pay property tax with 10% rebate till June 30.

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The municipal corporation (MC) has decided to keep the Suvidha Kendras open on Saturday to facilitate payment of property tax with 10% rebate.

Residents can also submit the pending water sewer charges without any penalty till June 30.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma said the rebate can be availed of till June 30, and suvidha kendras will remain open from 9am to 3pm on Saturday. The residents can also submit the tax online at www.mcludhiana.gov.in

