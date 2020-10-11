e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SVAMITVA scheme to end disputes in villages: PM Modi

SVAMITVA scheme to end disputes in villages: PM Modi

These cards are physical copies of property titles of the villagers’ homes and the area surrounding their respective houses (as opposed to cultivated land)

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' scheme, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' scheme, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
         

A property card will be given to each house in every village of the country in the next four years under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, adding that it will become a means of ending disputes in villages.

These cards are physical copies of property titles of the villagers’ homes and the area surrounding their respective houses (as opposed to cultivated land). Under the scheme, land parcels in rural areas were mapped using drones.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the prime minister said, “One lakh property cards (SVAMITVA) have been distributed among the beneficiaries today. Efforts are on to provide property card to each house in every village in the next four years.”

Also read: PM’s top quotes from SVAMITVA event

Of the one lakh property cards, 39,989 were distributed in 346 villages in 37 districts of UP. Beneficiaries were also handed over the hard copies after getting a soft copy.

“When one becomes the owner of his house, one’s self-respect is restored. One feels secure and strong,” PM Modi said, while interacting with the beneficiaries.

Calling the distribution of property cards another historic step towards a self-reliant India, the prime minister pointed out that the day also marked the the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan and social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh, two leaders who worked tirelessly for rural development.

“Nanaji used to say that when the people of the village remain trapped in disputes, neither will they develop nor the society. I believe that the ownership plan will also be a great means of ending many disputes in our villages. Raising the voice of the villagers and the poor has been a shared pledge of Jayaprakash Babu and Nanaji’s life,” he said.

The scheme’s pilot project is being implemented in 763 villages which comprise 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

tags
top news
Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
PM Modi, Nitish Kumar changed political course in Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda at election rally in Gaya
PM Modi, Nitish Kumar changed political course in Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda at election rally in Gaya
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Pandey anchor SRH after loose start
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Pandey anchor SRH after loose start
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Maharashtra: Aarey Metro car shed to be moved to Kanjurmarg
Maharashtra: Aarey Metro car shed to be moved to Kanjurmarg
Sanjay Raut seeks curbs on fake social media, has an advice for Amit Shah
Sanjay Raut seeks curbs on fake social media, has an advice for Amit Shah
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In