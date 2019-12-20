Taj city remains peaceful

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 18:59 IST

No anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests were witnessed in Agra on Friday as Muslims peacefully offered the Friday namaz and returned home. However, heavy security was deployed across the Taj city, especially in sensitive areas, to prevent any violence from taking place.

Internet was suspended in the city on Thursday-Friday night after protests erupted in several parts of the state. The police used drone cameras in Jama Masjid, Subhash Bazar, Shaheed Nagar and other crowded localities to keep a watch on the law and order situation there. Fire tenders were also stationed in several places and shops in Bijlighar market, Subhash Bazar and Chimman Poori Chauraha remained closed.

Talking about the safety measures put in place, superintendent of police (city) Boitre Rohan Pramod said, “There was no protest here. Muslims offered namaz peacefully and left for their homes.”

“However, there was heavy deployment of force brought in from rural areas and from across the city to tackle any incidents of violence. Our teams checked terraces in several places and drone cameras were deployed for surveillance in busy markets and sensitive localities,” he added.

Aslam Qureshi, chairman of a local Islamic body said, “There were speculations that after the namaz, protests would take place but nothing like that happened in our city of love. Agra is a ‘sulahkul nagri’ (where matters are settles amicably). We pray to God that residents here continue to live together in harmony.”

Haji Bilal Qureshi,president of the Muslim Sarvdaliya Committee, said, “In all the major mosques of the city, the ‘jumah’ prayers were offered peacefully. We have the support of our Hindu brothers and other communities and have been living here for ages.”

He said that those who were against the CAA should take care to protest in a peaceful manner.