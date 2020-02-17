e-paper
Taj Mahotsav to begin with dance drama based on Lord Ram

Taj Mahotsav to begin with dance drama based on Lord Ram

cities Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:41 IST

Final touches being given to walls at ‘Shilpgram’, the venue for Taj Mahotsav, beginning Tuesday.
Final touches being given to walls at ‘Shilpgram’, the venue for Taj Mahotsav, beginning Tuesday. (Sourced)
         

AGRA A dance drama based on Lord Ram – ‘Siyaram Param Dham’ – will mark the beginning of the Taj Mahotsav on Tuesday.

The 10-day cultural extravaganza is being organised at ‘Shilpgram’, located a kilometre east of Taj Mahal. Nearly 258 artisans from various parts of the country would display their creations at the festival of art, craft and cuisine, which would continue till February 27.

On ‘Mahashivratri’ (February 21), a ‘Ganga Avtaran’ programme would be presented by artistes from New Delhi, informed Anil Kumar, divisional commissioner (Agra).

The theme for the 29th Taj Mahotsav is ‘Sanskriti Ke Rang, Taj Ke Sang’, he informed.

Speaking to newsmen at Shilpgram, Kumar said, “There are about 258 stalls for artisans from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and other states.”

Wood craft of Saharanpur, Pashmina shawl and suits from J&K, terracotta from Faridabad, Kantha sarees from West Bengal and Chikankari products from Lucknow would be attractions for the visitors during the festival, he said.

“There are 15 food stalls where visitors can enjoy the taste of cuisines of different cities,” he added.

Cultural programmes would also be organised at various places.

“Green Festival, Travel, Writers and Travel Bloggers Conclave, a seminars on ‘Agra beyond Taj’, ‘Food of Agra’ and various other programmes will be organised as part of the fest this year in various parts of the city,” said Kumar.

He said a ‘Deep Space Labs Observatory’ would be set up at Shilpgram to provide info to space enthusiasts.

“In view of US President Donald Trump’s expected visit to Agra, the programme on February 24 is subject to change,” said Kumar.

Entry ticket will cost Rs 50 per person. Those having ticket for Taj Mahal and foreigners will get free entry. Entry is also free for children up to three years of age, he added. -Yogesh Dubey

